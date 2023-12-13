‘Sahasra Deepotsavam’ held in Vemulawada temple

December 13, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Sri Veerabrahmendra Swamy temple in Vemulawada town sparkled with radiant glow of diyas during ‘Sahasra Deepotsavam’ ceremony held on the temple premises on Wednesday.

The event was organised under the aegis of “My Vemulawada” charitable trust, according to a press release.

Clad in traditional attire, women devotees lit oil lamps and arranged them in impressive designs on the precincts of the temple, amid recital of hymns in praise of Lord Shiva.

The members of the charitable trust and others were present.