Rythu Sangarshana Sabha will set in motion the process of freeing Telangana from ‘family rule’: Manickam Tagore

The upcoming farmers’ rally cum meeting christened “Rythu Sangarshana Sabha” slated to be held in Hanamkonda on May 6 is going to be a historic event as it will set in motion the process of freeing Telangana State from the clutches of “family rule” of the K Chandrasekhar Rao regime, the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and the party in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore said.

He was speaking to reporters in Hanamkonda on Saturday after reviewing the preparations for the Congress leader and Parliament member Rahul Gandhi’s ensuing visit to the historic Warangal tri-city to participate in the Rythu Sangarshana Sabha on May 6.

He along with the AICC secretaries Srinivasan Krishnan and N S Bose Raju, the TPCC working president M Anjan Kumar Yadav and other senior party leaders visited the Arts College grounds in Hanamkonda, the venue of the upcoming Rythu Sangarshana Sabha.

Mr Manickam Tagore said” “The farmers, youth and other sections of society are reeling under distress due to the TRS’s family rule in Telangana, carved out by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2014.”

The Rythu Sangarshana Sabha is going to be a historic event for Telangana Congress as well as the Telangana State itself as Mr Rahul Gandhi will unveil a plan in the meeting to espouse the cause of distressed farmers in Telangana, he said.

He said the rally cum meeting will expose the “callous indifference” of both the TRS government in the State and the BJP dispensation at the Centre towards the plight of farmers in Telangana.

Contrary to the State government’s announcement that nearly 7000 paddy procurement centres will be set up, not even 2600 centres are being operated in a full-fledged manner across the State so far, Mr Tagore alleged.

The Congress party will continue to build pressure on the ruling dispensation to ameliorate the sufferings of farmers, he asserted, saying “This (Rythu Sangarshana Sabha) will be the beginning of the end of family rule of the TRS and the Congress will put an end to the TRS misrule in December, 2023.”

Former TPCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah, Warangal District Congress Committee President N Rajendar Reddy, the TPCC co-option member E V Srinivas Rao and others were present.