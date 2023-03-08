HamberMenu
Rural market, set up under CSR in Wanaparthy, opened 

Wayside market has baby feeding room and play zone

March 08, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A rural wayside market, set up by agriculture firm Syngenta in Wanaparthy district under its corporate social responsibility programme, was opened recently.

Spread over 51,020 sq. feet, the facility has been built at a cost of ₹3.3 crore and can cater to more than 20,000 farmers and consumers of over 30 villages and urban areas around the district headquarters.

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy and Global CEO of Syngenta J. Erik Fyrwald participated in the programme.

Syngenta, in a release, said that the facility, set up under its CSR programme, will be handed over to the Agriculture Marketing Board for operation and maintenance. The market place has exclusive facilities for women farmers, including a day care facility with baby feeding room and play zone.

Mr. Fyrwald said that Syngenta is geared up to celebrate Telangana’s march to prosperity in agriculture and termed the State as among the most progressive.

