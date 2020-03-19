RTC transports 149 people from RGIA

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has transported as many as 149 persons from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to quarantine centres in Vikarabad and Dhulapally, so far.

The RTC used the 20 seater Vajra air-conditioned buses to transport people showing symptoms to these centres. RTC officials said that buses were being regularly sanitised.

In a separate development, the Cyberabad Police, acting on an additional advisory by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, extended the compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

Passengers from Turkey, countries of the European Union and European Free Trade Association and United Kingdom to India, have been barred. These measures will be in force till March 31.

Airline operators have been directed to inform passengers about the directions and quarantine policy. They also have been directed to share details of passengers travelling from these countries well in advance.