RTC bus tyre comes off

The rear tyre of an RTC express bus came off the wheel hubs while it was moving near Katepally village of Atmakur mandal in the district on Wednesday.

There were 45 passengers and bus staff at the time of incident and all of them escaped unhurt.

A senior official of the Torrur bus depot, to which the Hyderabad-Torrur bus belongs, told The Hindu that a rear tyre of the bus got punctured the previous night when it was halted at Jagadgirigutta. Although the issue was fixed, the wheels were not fastened securely.

The single road, filled with cracks and potholes, owing to bad weather and road construction work near Motakondur and Atmakur also caused the bus to loosen its tyre nuts and fall off suddenly.

As the driver was dead slow because of the road condition, the bus was in control and no one suffered any injuries, the official said. Mechanics who came from the depot later, fixed the tyre after which it continued its journey.