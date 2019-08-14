Row over hair cut for girl students

Tension prevailed for sometime at Medak district headquarters on Tuesday as news of girl students’ hair being cropped at the Mini Gurukulam came to light. There are about 180 students in the hostel.

According to sources, owing to severe shortage of water and lice infestation, the Mini Gurukulam principal decided to crop the hair of the girl students to reduce the usage of water.

Boy cut

Accordingly, ‘boy cut’ was done on the students about four days back.

The incident came to light on Tuesday and some parents expressed displeasure over the incident and registered their protest. Some parents even manhandled the staff members and thrashed them.

Some of the students alleged that though they objected, their hair was cut and ₹25 was collected from each of them.

“We got the hair of the students cut as they have lice and boils on their heads. This was done in view of their health. Though some parents have expressed their objections, we have explained the reason for our action,” said the Gurukulam principal.

Inquiry ordered

“Cutting their hair without permission from parents is objectionable and we will act against those responsible after conducting an inquiry,” said Collector K. Dharma Reddy.