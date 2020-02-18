Road cutting to be allowed only up to May 15

No road cutting permissions after May 15, regulation of street vending zones, installation CCTV cameras and delegation of powers to zonal commissioners for the road maintenance works are some of the decisions taken during the meeting chaired by Additional DGP Jitender and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on ‘Safe City Project’ on Tuesday.

Mr. Jitender said that about 10,000 cameras have been installed and these have to be synchronised to the Command & Control Room, from where the traffic can be monitored. The facility can be utilised by other agencies like the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), power distribution companies.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar advised his engineering wing to take up road cutting, restoration and re-carpeting of road works well before the onset of monsoon. All the Zonal Commissioners have been empowered to permit road cuttings, hence they have to coordinate with different stakeholders so that the works are grounded in an organised manner and completed in the stipulated time.

Timelines of the road cuttings and repairs are to be displayed to alert the commuting public with private maintenance agencies directed to go for ‘micro-trenching’ as far as possible instead of ‘open trenching’ and in any case the restoration works should be done in 48 hours, he said. A common ticket for parking fees including those in the upcoming multi-level complexes, vacant land spaces and streetside was discussed as also smart cards for street vendors to enable them to do businesses from a designated place. Alternative sites for those who are likely to be displaced are to be scouted.

The additional DGP observed that the mobility of traffic has increased of late and this was due to cooperation of all departments. Commissioner Cyberabad Sajjanar, Addl Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumar and other officials were present.