A select audience got a ringside view of digital transformation of Indian bureaucracy as additional secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V. Srinivas spoke at the Administrative Staff College of India on Tuesday.

“In 2014, there used to be people waiting since midnight outside the Out Patient Department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for an appointment. Many of them wouldn’t get and had to wait. This changed after we digitalised many departments,” said Mr. Srinivas as he narrated his experience of accelerating digital interface in the government.

“It was digitalisation of files that ensured that the shifting of summer capital from Srinagar to Jammu was avoided. We had to implement a number of protocols to ensure safety during the work from home regimen,” said Mr. Srinivas at the semi-virtual meeting.

Mr. Srinivas later fielded questions from the audience, including that on Aadhaar and Internet penetration in rural areas.