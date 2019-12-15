Hyderabad

RGV to appear for questioning

more-in

Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is likely to appear before the Hyderabad cyber crime police for questioning in connection with a case registered against him for morphing former President Pranab Mukherjee’s photo.

On December 9, evangelist KA Paul’s personal secretary Jyoti Begal told the police that Mr. Varma had morphed the photo of Mr. Mukherjee to show that he was receiving the censor certificate of ‘Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu’ with Mr. Paul.

Following this, a case under Sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman), and the Information Technology Act. A notice was served on Mr. Varma, following which he is likely to appear for questioning on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Banjara Hills police arrested Tollywood actor and producer Basheed for duping a Guntur-based realtor of ₹32 lakh on the pretext of providing him ₹10-crore loan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 11:06:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/rgv-to-appear-for-questioning/article30314077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY