RGV to appear for questioning

Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is likely to appear before the Hyderabad cyber crime police for questioning in connection with a case registered against him for morphing former President Pranab Mukherjee’s photo.

On December 9, evangelist KA Paul’s personal secretary Jyoti Begal told the police that Mr. Varma had morphed the photo of Mr. Mukherjee to show that he was receiving the censor certificate of ‘Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu’ with Mr. Paul.

Following this, a case under Sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman), and the Information Technology Act. A notice was served on Mr. Varma, following which he is likely to appear for questioning on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Banjara Hills police arrested Tollywood actor and producer Basheed for duping a Guntur-based realtor of ₹32 lakh on the pretext of providing him ₹10-crore loan.