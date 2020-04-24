RGIA gears up with transparent shields, staggered seating

Hyderabad International Airport is all set to make social distancing a new normal once it opens for passengers post government orders on lifting lockdown.

Transparent shields at all check-in and cash counters, non-contact based payments, one-time use cutlery, sensor based sanitiser dispensing machines, and directly accessible boarding cards, among others, will be implemented at the airport, an official spokesman informed on Friday.

While the airport is under lockdown since March 25, it has planned several changes to queues kerb side, check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social distancing markers. Passengers will be advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing in all areas with information displays and signages. Staggered seating arrangement on alternate chairs to maintain gap is also on the anvil.

Deep sanitisation and fumigation of the entire airport building spread out across seven levels (1.27 lakh sq.ft) is being conducted zone wise daily by 100 member teams. Regular sanitisation of high contact surfaces such as desks, chairs, elevators, railings, CUSS, trolleys, handles, trays and baggage belts inside the terminals is being carried out and will continue when the airport reopens. Washrooms are sanitised daily, he said.

Passengers will be encouraged to check in at home or use self service facilities and self bag tag facility. UV machines will be used to sanitise checked in baggage and bag tag dispensers will be made accessible to avoid any need for exchange of documents. Trolleys and baggage trays are to be disinfected after each use.

Social distancing will be enforced in car parking too and all personnel will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the premises and will be provided masks and gloves. “We request passengers to support the measures like using masks, thermal screening and social distancing,” said CEO S.G.K. Kishore.