RGIA bags ‘Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia’ award

April 19, 2024 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) clinched the ‘Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia 2024’ accolade by Skytrax.

The announcement took place during a ceremony held on Wednesday at the passenger terminal expo 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The RGIA secured the top position among all participating airports in the Indian and South Asian regions. The award is based on the result of thorough audits and evaluations that analyse a wide range of factors. These include the combined quality of staff service (attitude, friendliness, efficiency) delivered across front-line positions at an airport. It includes all customer facing staff working for customer help and information counters, immigration and security staff, shops, and food and beverage outlets.

“Hyderabad Airport continually raises the bar for customer service excellence and leads the way in transforming the airport experience by delivering exceptional services. Through innovative technologies, strong stakeholder engagement, and a commitment to creating remarkable experiences, Hyderabad Airport endeavours to fulfil its pledge of delivering ‘Epic Everyday’ moments for every passenger,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.

