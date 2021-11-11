Review meet on spl. summary revision of electoral rolls

Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, Shashank Goel has conducted a special review meeting with the 15 electoral registration officers (EROs) of the Hyderabad district and the District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday. Mr.Lokesh Kumar apprised the meeting of the progress achieved under pre-revision and revision activities for the Special Summary Revision-2022, which includes publication of draft electoral rolls, publicity measures, and special campaigns. Second phase of special campaigns will be conducted on November 27 and 28, to ensure completion of disposal of claims and objections towards publication of final rolls on January 5, a note informed.

The Electoral Roll Observer and Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education Navin Mittal advised the officials to take up SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities and focus on enrolment of college students. Suitable instructions will be issued to college principals, he assured.

Mr.Goel has asked the EROs to organise verification of electoral rolls by deploying Booth Level Officers and field level officers for door to door survey.

Mr.Lokesh Kumar, through another virtual meeting with SVEEP members, appealed to all the citizens over 18 years of age, to register themselves as voters.

On the days of the special campaigns, the BLOs will be available at polling booths between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., who will accept the forms pertaining to voter registration, address change, name change and others.

They may instead, apply online through the website ‘www.nvsp.in' or through voter registration app.