Residents of Nirmal district heave a sigh of relief

The situation is under control, says IG of Police

After a gap of four days, residents of Nirmal district in North Telangana heaved a sigh of relief on Friday as they could see the clear skies.

Rains lashed the town and adjoining villages in the district since Monday, followed by heavy showers on Wednesday and Thursday, during which hundreds of residents were evacuated from their houses in low-lying and inundated areas with the help of local administration and NDRF teams.

Speaking to The Hindu, Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Y Nagi Reddy, who visited the rain-affected areas in Nirmal district, said that the situation was under control and no rescue operations were carried out on Friday.

“Residents were evacuated to safer places last night itself. Today there was no need for the rescue operation. However, the NDRF and local teams are on standby,” he said.

According to Mr. Reddy, police teams were deployed in whole of north zone near the bridges and overflowing culverts to restrict the movement of people. “People should not come out of their houses unnecessarily,” Nirmal Superintendent of Police Ch. Praveen Kumar said.

He said the town and adjoining areas received a rainfall of more than 40 cm in the past 28 to 30 hours. “There was no loss of life,” Mr. Kumar said.

Earlier, IG North Zone said that 15 shops-cum-houses near Kaleshwaram were vacated due to heavy inflow.