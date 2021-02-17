Remember, your family is waiting for you: Jr. NTR to drivers

Actor launches two highway patrol vehicles

People behind the wheels must remember that there is a family dependent on him waiting back home, said Tollywood actor Junior NTR here on Wednesday.

Addressing the Cyberabad Traffic Police Annual Conference 2021, he said that he had come to the programme not as an actor but as a sad person who had lost two family members in road accidents.

Both his father Nandamuri Harikrishna and brother Nandamuri Janaki Ram lost their lives for no fault of theirs in highway road accidents, he said, and added that the accidents sent a strong message on road safety.

“The whole world knows how careful my father used to drive as he drove my grandfather and Andhra Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao for over 33,000 km in Chaitanya Ratham safely. We lost him because of somebody else’s careless driving,” the ‘Nannaku Prematho’ actor said.

Earlier, he launched two highway patrol vehicles, which would be deployed on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway. These two are added to six vehicles already deployed and operational in other areas.

Additional DGP (Railways and Road Safety) Sandeep Shandilya said that in Cyberabad alone, over 100 people are killed in road accidents every year and in 30 out of 100 accidents, precious lives are lost. Two lakh new vehicles are being added every year to the already-congested roads, he said.

“Our goal is to reduce road accidents and minimise deaths. We have taken a holistic approach. People should think twice before they enter the jurisdiction as no culprit goes unpunished,” Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said.

Traffic DCP Vijay Kumar SM said that creating awareness about road safety and recognising the efforts of traffic policemen, who are working against a lot of odds on city roads, was the objective behind the meet.

They also launched SAVIOR (Save Accident Victims on the Road) that highlights and spreads the importance of golden hour treatment.