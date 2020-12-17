Registration of non-agricultural properties online gathers steam

Govt. yet to take a call on Property Tax Identification Number

Registration process pertaining to non-agricultural properties online has gathered momentum in the State.

Barring minor hiccups, the process has progressed smoothly on the third day of resumption of registration process. The Registration and Stamps department has made it clear that slot booking was mandatory for entertaining registration of documents. Applicants are directed to fill in meta data giving details of the transferor, transferee and the property transacted.

Based on the property details entered, the market value of the property would be auto-populated by the system at the time of slot booking. “Stamp duty, transfer duty, registration fee and other charges payable are auto-calculated by the system and should be paid in full,” the circular issued by the Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps said.

The circular said parties could use the templates of deeds available on the web portal or even prepare their own documents for the transactions. The department, however, would own no responsibility regarding the covenants of the documents. “The parties may use the templates as a model or they may opt for not using the template and bring their own documents,” the circular said.

The Registration and Stamps IG informed that there was facility for auto-locking prohibited properties at the time of slot-booking. The sub-registrars are, however, required to verify the properties presented for registration with reference to the list of prohibited properties and those notified under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908.

The government is yet to take a decision on the continuance of insistence on Property Tax Identification Number and/or Telangana Property Identification Number which had become a major cause of concern for those opting for online slot booking. Representatives of builders associations are said to have requested the Cabinet sub-committee headed by R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to do away with the insistence during the meeting on Tuesday and the members of the committee were said to have assured to consider the request positively. “No decision has yet been communicated in this regard,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the government has introduced a new online facility for conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural purposes through Dharani agricultural portal on Wednesday.

A separate facility in the Dharani portal for carrying out mutations of land, where registrations took place prior to the commencement of the portal, had also been introduced.

According to officials, 17,058 applications were received for mutation of agricultural land and the process for disposing of these applications is being introduced in a day or two.

Transactions pertaining to 2,427 properties were completed till December 14, generating revenue of ₹43.62 crore to the government.

With respect to transactions pertaining to non-agricultural properties, 82 registrations were completed on the first day and the number increased to 140 on the second day.

433 slots booked

As many as 433 slots have been booked for Thursday and information on the number of transactions is yet to be received by the headquarters till late on Wednesday evening.