Real estate firm slapped with ₹20 lakh fine for felling trees

It fell over 300 trees at its site without official permission

Forest department has slapped hefty penalty on a real estate company which had felled hundreds of trees without permission in Shamirpet mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The department has fined Vasavi Green Leaf Ventures a sum of ₹20 lakh for felling more than 300 trees at their site in Bomraspet village, without permission from the Tree Protection Committee. All the felled trees were of teak species, said officials.

The violation came to light about 10 days ago, after which an inquiry was conducted by the District Forest Officer Venkateshwarlu. After the violation was confirmed, the company was booked under the WALTA Act, and notices were served for payment of penalty.

Officials have informed that they will ensure large scale plantation by the same company, besides levying penalty.

Even on private lands, owners need to apply for permission to fell trees, a statement from the department informed on Monday. Applications may be submitted online too. If the trees to be felled are only a few, permission from the District Forest Officer would suffice, and if they are in a larger number, permission from the District Tree Protection Committee is mandated, the statement cautioned.