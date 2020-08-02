Reader’s Mail - Hyderabad

Service to mankind

Even after 150 days of COVID-19 and deaths of young and old patients, the erosion of human, moral and spiritual values has been more during this pandemic than ever before. When a member or members in a family test positive for coronavirus, mental torture and difficulties start for them as neighbours look at them with suspicion and contempt as if the infection has no treatment.

Service to mankind is service to God (Manava seva, Madhava seva). Our heart just bleeds at the insult to these human, moral and spiritual values. Our thanks to the reporters of The Hindu, Hyderabad, for bringing out the agony of coronavirus victims, and the stress of health care professionals, health department officials and frontline workers etc.

Groping in the dark

Even after four months of this COVID-19 outbreak, we are still groping in the dark over basic information and ideas of this unprecedented public health subject. We lack clarity on identification of patients and procedures to extend medical assistance to them. With all above lacunae, we have now reached a stage where we don’t even know how to deal with the bodies of virus victims. To expect NGOs to substitute governmental agencies is to overburden them as resources at their disposal are too meagre. There is an urgent need for the government to examine all aspects of the issue of handling bodies and come out with pragmatic solutions as the worst of COVID-19 crisis is not yet over.

Tale of public toilets

A public toilet is being built in each of the three residential parks at East Marredpally. A petition is already sent to the Zonal Commissioner (North) by our Marredpally Welfare Association, expressing the problems being faced by the residents due to sewage overflow. Schoolgoing children, senior citizens and adults have to wade through the overflowing roads and bear the stink. Hence, the Zonal Commissioner is petitioned to abandon the construction of the toilets.It would be wise to have the toilets constructed at the adjacent main roads where shops and establishments prevail where they do not have facility to ease.

Online services

The recent launch of the online services (T-App Folio) for renewal is a welcome move considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this application is not accepting lapsed driving licence of past six months. It would be better if lapsed driving licences are also accepted, because many could not step out of home due to government restrictions from March onwards.

I request the State government to consider this as many can avoid going to RTA offices for renewal.

A provision to refund online money wrongly debited from the account should also be there.

