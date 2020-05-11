Hyderabad

RCI develops new devices to combat virus

UVC Sanitisation Cabinet DRUVS

Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premier Defence Research and Development Organisation institution here, has developed an automated contactless UVC sanitisation cabinet called DRUVS (Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser).

The cabinet has been designed to sanitise mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, cheque leaves, challans, passbooks, paper, envelopes and others. A press release said the DRUVS cabinet has contactless operation, helping contain the spread of coronavirus.

The proximity sensor switch, clubbed with drawer opening and closing mechanism, makes its operation automatic and contactless. The DRUVS provides 360-degree exposure of UVC to the objects placed inside the cabinet. Once the sanitisation is done, the system goes into sleep mode and the operator need not wait or stand near the device.

The RCI has also developed an automated UVC currency sanitising device called NOTESCLEAN. Bundles of currency notes can be sanitised using DRUVS, but disinfection of each currency note using it will be a time-consuming process. To overcome the problem, a sanitising technique has been developed, wherein one has to just place the loose currency notes at the input slot of the device. It picks the notes one by one and makes them pass through a series of UVC lamps for complete disinfection.

Coronavirus
