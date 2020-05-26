Hyderabad

RCI develops AI-based attendance system

It is currently installed in ESIC Hospital in city

The COVID-19 outbreak has made it unsafe to deploy contact-based biometric verification for attendance marking systems. To circumvent this problem, Research Centre Imarat (RCI), DRDO, has successfully developed AI-based Attendance Application (AINA) which allows non-contact based personnel verification using facial features of the person, captured with the help of a low-cost camera.

AINA can be deployed with minimal upgrade to the legacy attendance infrastructure with RFID readers. It can be installed on a desktop computer with a GPU-based display adapter, said an official spokesman.

Existing CCTV cameras can be utilised for capturing facial images. Facial features of several thousands of employees can be stored in the computer since for each employee the facial features are encoded in a small (less than 25 KB) file.

The system is fully scalable since the time for identification and verification for each person remains constant even as the number of registered personnel increases. It is fully secure as it works as a standalone system and does not require any connection to the internet. Since only the facial features are saved in an encoded form, the actual face images need not be saved, thereby ensuring privacy and security.

Confined database

Besides, the server storing the facial feature database is confined to the organisation premises. AINA has a light-weight installation process and comes with a very intuitive and user-friendly GUI with audio prompts which can be optionally disabled. It has been currently installed in ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad,

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 11:19:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/rci-develops-ai-based-attendance-system/article31681616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY