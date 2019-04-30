Ramzan gift packs to 832 mosques in Telangana

The State government has decided to distribute gift packs to Muslims through the 832 mosques spread across Telangana in view of the upcoming holy month of Ramzan. The Telangana Government also decided to provide ₹1 lakh to each mosque to host Iftars.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar reviewed the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the holy month of Ramzan with senior officials on Monday. He directed the respective district Collectors to supervise the arrangements that are being made from time to time. The departments concerned should initiate steps to ensure sanitation, proper road connectivity and power supply to the mosques during the festival period.

Officials were directed to make special bandobust around mosques and take steps to ensure there are no complaints of drinking water shortage. Elaborate security arrangements should be made in places where night bazaars would be organised while steps should be initiated to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the festival.

Meanwhile, a central control room will be set up at the Sardar Mahal office of GHMC for Ramzan, GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore said on Monday. The control room will be manned by officials from various civic departments. After chairing a review meeting with senior officials, he gave a series of directions such as improving roads leading to mosques and Idgahs, filling up potholes, replacement of manhole covers, removal of construction debris from road sides and medians.

Footpath maintenance and repairing benches at religious places, temporary pandals and repairing toilets at Mecca Masjid, desiltation of drains, supply of black polythene covers for collecting garbage, special sanitation vehicles and teams for inspection of food quality, were discussed.