Actors Ramcharan, Varun Tej test positive for COVID

Film stars Ramcharan Tej and Varun Tej have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in self-quarantine.

Announcing it on their respective social media handles, both actors appealed to those who had come in close contact with them to get tested. Mr. Ramcharan tweeted, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined and home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”

Mr. Varun Tej announced on Instagram that he had contracted the virus with mild symptoms and he is currently quarantined at home, taking necessary precautions.

Both actors, who are cousins, celebrated Christmas at their sister Niharika’s house. Their actor-cousins Allu Arjun and Sai Dharam Tej were among those present in a picture posted by Mr. Ramcharan on his Instagram account.