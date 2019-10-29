Railway land at Mettuguda to be commercially developed

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority under Ministry of Railways, and with mandate for commercial development of vacant railway land, plans to grant 99 years’ leasehold rights for commercial development of railway land near the Mettuguda Metro Station.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) notification has been issued in this regard with the due date of submission of e-bids online being fixed on December 6. The proposed site measuring 2.30 acres (9,302 sq. metres) is located at the prominent Mettuguda traffic junction adjacent to the Metro station.

Although the site is in a residential zone, commercial office/retail development is also possible subject to local development control norms. With a huge spurt in economic and commercial activity towards East Hyderabad, there has been a significant increase in traffic on the Sangeet Crossroad-Uppal corridor, on which the proposed railway land being offered on lease is situated.

A pre-bid meeting for interested developers has been fixed by RLDA at 11.30 a.m. on November 1, at Hotel Minerva Grand in Secunderabad, where all aspects related to the land on offer can be gauged into.

Details pertaining to the e-tender are available on RLDA website and the tender wizard website www.tenderwizard.com/ RLDA.