Rahul likely to visit arrested NSUI activists in jail

Revanth and co. seek permission of Chanchalguda jail authorities; urge them to ‘act independently’

The proposed visit of All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rahul Gandhi to the State is intensifying political heat. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders visited the Chanchalguda jail and submitted a memorandum to officials, seeking permission for him to meet the arrested NSUI activists there.

The Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University rejected permission for Mr Gandhi’s visit to the campus and the same was communicated to the Congress leaders. Furious, the NSUI activists led by B. Venkat held a protest on Sunday. They were arrested and later sent to Chanchalguda jail.

On Monday, after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, a team of leaders led by TPCC president A. Revenath Reddy went to the Chanchalguda jail. They presented a requisition letter to jail superintendent Shiva Kumar, seeking permission for Mr Gandhi to meet the arrested NSUI activists on May 7. Party working presidents T. Jayaprakash Reddy, J Geetha Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav and AICC secretary Sampath Kumar were among those who accompanied Mr Revanth Reddy.

“Mr. Rahul Gandhi would visit the jail on May 7 and meet the jailed NSUI leaders. We will also accompany him. Please make required arrangements in this regard,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy in the memorandum submitted to the officials, urging them to “act independently”.

“Our party leaders met the V-C and sought permission for Mr Gandhi’s visit, but it was rejected due to pressure by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. This was despite our clear information that the visit would be beyond politics. NSUI leaders were arrested and false cases filed against them,” added the TPCC chief.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said the officials have rejected permission for Mr Gandhi’s visit to the university, but the AICC leader would “go ahead with the scheduled visit, come what may”. Stating that the AICC leader would also visit the jail, he added that the State government would be responsible for any law and order problem.