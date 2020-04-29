Radio station steps up fight against coronavirus

The Kothagudem-based All India Radio (AIR) station is spearheading a mass media campaign by broadcasting jingles on social distancing, hand hygiene and other protective measures against coronavirus.

The FM radio station in the coal town is supplementing the district administration’s efforts in reaching out to people living in far-flung tribal pockets and the vast coal belt region to enlist their support.

As part of the campaign, Kothagudem radio station aired the speech of Collector M V Reddy thrice in the last one month. The 30-minute speech based on a telephone interview by the AIR staff concerned provides an insight into the concerted efforts by the administration to stave off spread of coronavirus in the predominantly tribal-populated district.

No new cases

All the four COVID-19 positive cases reported in the district last month turned negative and no new cases have been reported from anywhere so far this month, sources said.

“We are broadcasting programmes based on excerpts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on ‘Saptapadi’ (seven points to tackle the coronavirus threat) and also the Collector’s speech highlighting wide ranging interventions to effectively deal with the COVID-19 threat,” said A. Srihari, Programme Officer, AIR, Kothagudem.

Small and catchy jingles in Telugu are being played at regular intervals to highlight the imperative need to strictly adhere to social distancing and lockdown norms besides maintaining hand hygiene to keep the coronavirus at bay, he noted.

“We are receiving positive feedback from regular listeners comprising visually challenged persons who are pledging their support to the collective battle against COVID-19,” he remarked.