Race Club to donate masks

Hyderabad Race Club, at the initiative of its chairman R. Surender Reddy and the Board of Directors\Stewards of HRC, in continuation of its efforts to support the State government in fighting the dreaded COVID-19, has decided to donate face masks to be used by the Hyderabad city police.

Dr Verender Kaja, Chief Operating Officer of HRC, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Vijayender Reddy and Administrative Officer V.Shankar handed over the masks, totalling about 30,000, to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar here on Thursday.

“This is part of our endeavour and resolve to support Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts to eradicate the dreaded virus,” HRC chairman said in a statement.

“We are presenting the masks to the police force which should be helpful to them in discharging their duties with a safety cover as they are always out on the streets to help the government,” it is said.