Quick watering system for trains

System used for both originating and enroute trains

South Central Railway (SCR) has set up ‘quick watering’ system to passenger coaches at Secunderabad railway station where an entire train can be cleaned in five minutes flat reducing train detention and water wastage too.

The facility would also help in ensure the availability of water in all coaches during the course of journey to provide hassle-free travel experience to rail users. Generally, each coach of a train requires 1,600 litres and each train on an average requires around 40,000 liters of water to fill all its coaches.

Carriage watering is normally done at the originating stations of the trains. For the trains running for longer durations and trains running during day time, it is important to fill the water at intermediate locations as well.

Watering at Secunderabad station is being done for both originating as well as enroute trains and this new facility helps in speeding up the process with help of automatic switching of pumps and valves depending on the water demand, remote operation planned by providing control panel at the end of platform, interactive soft touch interface to manually select the switching of hydrant line, etc., said a press release on Friday.