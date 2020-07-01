‘Quality lapses resulted in breach of canal’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday alleged that lack of quality in construction resulted in the breach of the Kondapochammasagar canal.

Accompanied by TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and others, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that there was no breach of canals at Nagarjunasagar which was mud structure whereas the canal constructed with cement was breached and wondered who should be held responsible for that.

“We have to take the issue seriously. Engineer-in-Chief Hari Ram must be suspended from service immediately. His comment that this was common was not right. Whose money is this? Who will pay the cost? Why did Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao confine to farm house when there was breach of canal?” asked Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy adding that even Collector had not visited the spot.

He said the Collector had not even lifted his phone and he was acting as Telangana Rashtra Samithi activist.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy alleged that the ₹30,000 -rore project cost was escalated to more than ₹1 lakh crore.

Mr Prabhakar demanded that the Union government order an inquiry into the quality of works in irrigation.

The Congress leaders also interacted with farmers who lost their crops.