Qadir Ali Baig theatre festival from Thursday

The sixteenth edition of ‘Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival 2021’ as a tribute to theatre legend Qadir Ali Baig will be inaugurated by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao at the historic edifice of Moazzam Jahi market on Thursday.

The festival will begin with Prince Moazzam Jah’s poetry, read by Padmashri awardee Mohammad Ali Baig, in the courtyard of the market. The imposing clock tower and stone buildings will form the backdrop to the poetry (nazms) written by Prince Moazzam Jah, the second son of last Nizam. He wrote poetry under the pen name of ‘Shahji’. His nazms will be sung by renowned ghazal and thumri singer Mala Bararia.

After the inaugural programme, a historical play on the construction of another world-renowned monument Taj Mahal, will be staged. The play written by Indian-American playwright, Pulitzer Prize nominee Rajiv Joseph will be enacted by Heeba Shah’s group from Mumbai. Eminent names from the theatre fraternity including Begum Razia Baig, Ila Arun, K.K. Raina, Heeba Shah, Denzil Smith, Noor Baig, Mohammad Ali Baig, Shishir Singh Chauhan and others will be a part of the high-profile event.

The line-up at the festival includes plays ‘Guards at the Taj’, ‘Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke’, ‘Out at Sea’, ‘Bombay Jazz’ and ‘Checkmate’ by Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University’s Dr. Kotla Hanumantha Rao. Master classes on ‘Playwriting’ by Ramu Ramanathan, ‘Physical Theatre’ by Heeba Shah, ‘Integrating Heritage with Theatre’ by Mohammad Ali Baig will also be held.