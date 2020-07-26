Psychiatry post graduates as counsellors

To allay the anxiety among COVID-19 patients and suspects, psychiatry post graduates will be posted at government hospitals. Recently, orders were issued to absorb 1,119 medical students, who took post graduation (PG) final year exams this year, as senior residents (SR). They include around 30 psychiatrists.
Earlier, one year of work at government hospitals after completing PG in medical specialisations was mandatory. This one-year work was known as senior residency. This mandatory service was revoked by the State government a few years ago.
However, because of prevailing COVID situation, those who took the PG final exams are absorbed in government hospitals where COVID-positive patients and suspects are admitted. The post graduates attend patients as part of their course work.
Doctors said scores of patients were gripped with fear and often asked healthcare professionals if they will survive. A person who has recovered from COVID said that since family members or friends are not allowed to meet patients, counselling would do a world of good to them.
“Around 30 medical students who completed PG in psychiatry will be posted at COVID-19 hospitals and quarantine centres in Hyderabad. They will offer counselling to patients,” said a senior official from the Health department. Officials had earlier said more than the infectious disease, fear was affecting patients.
As the number of patients with COVID and suspects is increasing, doctors said more trained professionals would be needed.
