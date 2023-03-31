Prototyping centre T-Works to get multi-layer PCB fabrication facility

March 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

T-Works is getting a multi-layer printed circuit board (PCB) fabrication facility that can facilitate rapid fabrication of up to 12-layer boards, thus helping accelerate electronic product prototyping and development.

Qualcomm India will support the initiative under its CSR programmes, prototyping centre T-Works said on Friday, announcing the signing of a grant agreement with the tech company for the PCB fabrication facility.

Stating that it will be a unique facility, T-Works said the users will get quality PCBs at low volumes within a day. This will be in contrast to the current scenario where PCB manufacturers take 10-15 days to fabricate an electronics board at certain minimum order quantities and first-time entrepreneurs find it difficult to identify the right manufacturer for their needs.

Development for a range of products from electric vehicles, medical devices, industrial automation products to consumer electronics can be supported by the proposed fabrication facility. Innovators using T-Works will be able to design, fabricate, assemble and test their electronic products, all under one roof, something that will help lower cost, time and complexity for product innovation.

The PCB fabrication facility will be used to also conduct educational and training programme. T-Works is an initiative of Telangana government to facilitate hardware prototyping and was opened earlier this month. “Electronics is at the heart of modern technology and the PCB prototyping facility will enable entrepreneurs to build high-tech products, allowing global brands to be launched from India,” CEO Sujai Karampuri said.

Qualcomm said the initiative aligns with several of its programmes aimed at enabling and supporting design and innovation in India. “As a leading technology company, we understand the need for such facilities to drive innovation,” said VP-Engineering at Qualcomm India Shashi Reddy.