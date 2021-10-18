Protest held, slogans raised against Harish Rao

Residents await construction of the promised 2BHK houses in the village adopted by the Minister

Demanding that double bedroom houses be constructed for them, some angry residents of Kolgur village in Gajwel constituency held a dharna in the village on Monday. They even burnt an effigy of Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. Police rushed to the spot and promised to take the issue to the notice of officials concerned.

The village was adopted by Mr. Harish Rao after the TRS came to power for the second time.

According to sources, the villagers alleged that Mr. Harish Rao promised to develop the village and as part of that, 16 houses in the village were demolished to construct new houses. Despite repeated appeals, there was no response from the Minister or from the officials and hence they were forced to agitate to push their demands, they said.

“The Minister promised to complete the double bed room houses within two months at the time of demolition and since then we are living in huts. He said that the village will be developed as a model in the State. And already two years have passed and nothing has transpired. Where should we go and whom should we approach?” asked one of the villagers. The agitation was led by local BJP leaders.