Protest at Nalsar

Students of the Nalsar University of Law boycotted classes and organised in large numbers for a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR, and the violence on university campuses, here on Thursday.

The protest call given by the Nalsar Minorities’ Forum, and supported by the Savitribai Intersectional Study Circle was responded to enthusiastically by students, who attended in large numbers to make it a success.

About 300 to 400 students marched up to the main gate, raising slogans against the central government and police brutality in campuses.

They held a dialogue where minority students spoke about their experiences, and read the Preamble of the Constitution. They also read out the Vision and Mission of the Nalsar Univesrity, before concluding with the National Anthem.

The protest was aimed against the “fascist regime and the atrocities perpetrated by the Modi-Shah government” through legislative and executive actions, the statement read. This was also done to condemn the state violence across various educational institutions, including Jamia Milia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University, and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Demands put forth by the students included immediate repeal of the CAA, and stopping of all activities in relation with NRC and NPR, besides action against the police and ABVP cadre who allegedly unleashed violence in the three universities.

FIRs should be dropped against people protesting these moves, and Chandra Shekhar Azad of Bhim Army should be immediately released.