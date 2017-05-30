Programme for start-ups from July 14 in Hyderabad

TiE Hyderabad and Woxsen School of Business on Tuesday announced the launch of TiE-Woxsen Entrepreneurship Development Programme 2017.

It will give start-up entrepreneurs a chance to connect with each other and improve their entrepreneurship skills. The deadline for applying is June 20. A total of 20 start-ups are to be chosen for the programme to be held from July 14 to 16 and July 28 to 30.

The programme would provide start-ups industry updates and advanced techniques to strategise their next move, said Woxsen School of Business Chairman Veen Pula.

TiE Hyderabad Executive Director Sreedevi Devireddy said that the participants would be taken through the complete cycle of entrepreneurship, from business plan framework, defining a target audience, validating a business idea, building consistent marketing plan to the funding options for the venture.

Post the workshop shortlisted start-ups will be presented to potential investors for funding, she added.