Hyderabad

Prof. Ramabrahmam passes away

Prof. I. Ramabrahmam  

Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha and retired senior faculty of the Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad (UoH) Prof. I. Ramabrahmam passed away on Wednesday after being critically ill. Prof. Ramabrahmam was a well-known scholar in political science with over 30 years of teaching experience.

He published over 100 research papers in national and international journals and supervised more than 20 scholars. He worked in the areas of Governance, Rural Development, Higher Education, and Public Policy with a focus on Education policy, e‐Governance, e‐Pathasala initiatives etc. He had also prepared more than 100 modules for e-Pathshala and Swayam portals in Public Administration.


