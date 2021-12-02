Hyderabad

‘Pressurise KCR to procure paddy’

Congress Member of Parliament N. Uttam Kumar Reddy raised the Telangana farmers issue in the Parliament and said the TRS government failed to procure paddy while demanding the protesting Members of Parliament to go back to the State and pressurise Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to procure the produce immediately.

Raising the issue in the zero hour, Mr. Reddy said on behalf of Telangana paddy farmers, he is demanding the government to procure the entire produce of this season immediately. He said the Telangana government has not even purchased gunny bags or finalised the transport contracts even now.

Mr. Reddy asked the protesting MPs to first ask the Chief Minister to buy the produce.

The Nalgonda MP also wanted the Central government not to put any restrictions on farmers sowing paddy in rabi season.


