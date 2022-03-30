Pregnant minor girl ends life

The Class X student of a tribal welfare school was upset after her parents came to know of her pregnancy

The Class X student of a tribal welfare school was upset after her parents came to know of her pregnancy

A Class X student of the Tribal Welfare Ashram High School for Girls at Ramachandrunipeta in Dummugudem mandal, who was found to be pregnant during a medical check-up, allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Gaddamadugu, a temporary habitation of migrant tribals, in Bhadrachalam Agency.

The incident, which came to light belatedly on Tuesday, sent shock waves in the Agency mandal. Sources said that the 17-year-old girl fell sick at the ashram school a few days ago following which the staff concerned called her family members and sent her home along with them.

The minor girl’s illiterate parents took her to a local quack. When her health deteriorated, they rushed her to a private hospital in Bhadrachalam town on Friday. She was found to be four months’ pregnant during the medical examination at the hospital, sources added.

The shell-shocked parents returned to their village with their daughter in agony. Overwhelmed with anguish, the girl allegedly swallowed pesticide at her home the same night. She was shifted to the government area hospital in Bhadrachalam, where she died while undergoing treatment late on Sunday night.

Sources close to the girl’s family said that the needle of suspicion pointed towards a youth from Andhra Pradesh’s Yetapaka mandal, who reportedly befriended her during the second wave of COVID.

The Dummugudem police registered a case and are investigating.

Roshni - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000.