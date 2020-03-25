Pray at home: clerics

Muslim scholars and faith leaders, cutting across schools of thought, met on Tuesday and issued a statement directing the devout to pray at home.

The collective met at Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia, where leading doctors from Care Hospital, Nampally, Virinchi Hospital, Banjara Hills and Owaisi Hospital, informed them about the seriousness of COVID-19.

They then held deliberations on the next course of action with respect to congregation in mosques. In a collective statement issued to the media, the Jamia Nizamia, led by its chancellor Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, said, “Muslims are advised in the current circumstances and as a precautionary measure, to give priority to praying at home. God willing, they will not be considered as those who have missed prayers. If they pray at home it does not mean they have missed prayers. It will be considered as congregational prayers.”

On Monday, Islamic scholar and All India Muslim Personal Law Board office-bearer Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani issued a list of seven recommendations, one of which stated that Friday prayers should have a congregation of no more than five persons. Meanwhile, two mosques in Malakpet and Amberpet closed.