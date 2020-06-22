Hyderabad

Praises for Miyawaki project CPTC

Warangal chief conservator of forests M.J. Akbar inspecting the Miyawaki project at CPTC along with Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy in Karimnagar on Monday.

Warangal chief conservator of forests M.J. Akbar inspecting the Miyawaki project at CPTC along with Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy in Karimnagar on Monday.

Warangal Chief Conservator of forests M.J. Akbar was all praise for the Commissionerate of Police for developing mini-forests by adopting the Japanese technology of Miyawaki project at the City Police Training Centre (CPTC) here .

Mr Akbar visited the CPTC on Monday and inspected the Miyawaki project which had grown to a height of over two metres and started flowering and bearing fruits in some plants. He inspected the drip irrigation system provided for the project. The police had planted 12,500 saplings in one acre land in CPTC.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy explained about the other Miyawaki project taken up on the premises of Karimnagar Two Town police station and also Huzurabad police station. Peddapalli DFO M Raviprakash, Karimnagar RFO T Srinivas and others were also present.

Telangana
Printable version | Jun 22, 2020

