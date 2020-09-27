Hyderabad

Pragati Group chief felicitated

CMD Pragati Group Dr. G.B.K Rao was presented with Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar by Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT), as part of 150th Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi Utsav, at Pragati Resorts on Sunday.

