GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power-loom workers union stages day-long hunger strike in Sircilla

March 15, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the CITU-affiliated Power-loom Workers’ Union on Friday staged a 24-hour hunger strike in Sircilla demanding urgent steps by the government to place fresh orders for production of Bathukamma saris and other fabric to mitigate the financial woes of the power-loom workers in the textile town.

Addressing the demonstrators, the union leaders said thousands of power-loom workers in the textile hub were facing severe financial crisis due to a lack of regular work.

They sought immediate intervention by the government to ensure bulk orders for the mutually aided cooperative societies (MACS) of weavers and the small scale industries (SSIs) to provide regular employment to weavers and workers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.