Postcard campaign to seek CAA revocation

Urging the President of India to revoke Citizenship Amendment Act and not implement the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register either, the students’ union of Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Sunday launched a campaign to post one lakh postcards.
They have urged students of other universities across the country to join the postcard campaign, for which they are planning to visit Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia on January 28 and Aligarh Muslim University on January 30. The students’ union will provide the postcards and post them to President Ram Nath Kovind.
