Post offices start free slot booking for vaccination

Move to help large number of people particularly from rural areas

The Department of Posts has started registration for COVID vaccination as a measure of social service and to ensure protection to people against the infectious virus.

The process of slot booking has been taken up to assist in registration for vaccination so that a large number of people, particularly in rural areas, are not left out of the massive vaccination drive being carried out by the government.

“The service has already been taken up in 36 Head Post Offices, 643 Sub Post Offices and 10 Branch Post Offices in Hyderabad Headquarters Region and Hyderabad Region in Telangana Circle,” Assistant Director in the office of the Post Master General Hyderabad K. Venkatarami Reddy said.

In the next phase, another 800 Branch Post Offices would be included. People have to reach the post office with their photo IDs such as Aadhaar and mobile phone to enable the post office staff complete the process through one time password generated and sent to their mobile phones.

“In view of the problems being faced by a large number of people in rural areas in getting themselves registered for vaccination owing to lack of smartphones and connectivity issues, the Department of Posts has started assisting in registration of appointment for vaccination,” Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said.

The postal department staff would use the Co-WIN application from the Branch Offices-Common Service Centres (BO-CSC) through a mobile app, for which no service charges are collected. People could avail the vaccine slot booking facility in the post offices free of cost, according to a press release.