Hyderabad

Pollution levels go up again in city

Rush of home-bound motorists pushes up the figures just before 7 p.m. curfew

The free vehicular movement during daytime has had an immediate impact on pollution levels in the city, statistics from the Telangana Pollution Control Board shows. The main index of automobile pollution PM 2.5 (particulate matter smaller than 2.5 µg/m3) surged throughout the city as did the sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. At 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday , minutes before the beginning of curfew, PM2.5 was recorded at 128 in the Zoo Park monitoring station. This was nearly three times that recorded on May 16 at the same time: 44.

Pollution monitoring stations at other places, including IDA Pashyamylaram, Sanathnagar, Bollarum Industrial Area and Patancheru recorded, similar surge in pollution levels on the day. At Pashyamylaram where PM2.5 remained under 40 during the lockdown period, it touched 166. Air which has PM2.5 above 150 is considered unhealthy and individuals with breathing disorders are advised against outdoor exertion in the areas with such pollution levels.

At Sanathnagar, PM2.5 was logged at a minimum of 76 and a maximum of 166 on Wednesday. The contrast can be seen from the data on May 15, the concentration of PM2.5 was 23.51 over a 24-hour period and 29 at 5 p.m.

Vehicular movement in the city reached normal levels as the police barricades and check posts to enforce lockdown have been removed at most places. It is only in the evening at a few locations in the city that police officials are stopping vehicle owners and querying about their movement. The result is a mad rush by vehicle owners before the 7 p.m. curfew. This became apparent as PM2.5 levels reached 166 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Bollarum Industrial Area an hour before the evening curfew. The average level of PM.25 over 48 hours was 67 at the same monitoring station before the spike.

