Police seize ₹6.67 crore unaccounted cash from Prathima Multiplex

March 16, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹6,67,32,050 was seized by the police during a surprise raid on Prathima Multiplex in Karimnagar.

The seizure of the huge sum of unaccounted cash came a few hours before the schedule for Lok Sabha elections was announced late on Saturday afternoon.

Acting on reliable information, separate teams comprising around 30 police officers and staff launched a search at the premises of Prathima hotel and multiplex around Friday midnight. The search lasted for about 8 hours.

During the checking, the police found unaccounted cash of little over ₹6.67 crore in the accounts office room in the cellar of the Prathima multiplex, police said.

As Prathima Hotel’s general manager P. Raghavendra Babu could not show any documents for the cash, the police seized the money in accordance with the procedures and handed over the amount to the Income Tax Department.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee (DCC) president and Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana alleged that the unaccounted money which was seized at Prathima Multiplex, belonging to the relatives of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MP B. Vinod Kumar, revealed that the BRS was trying to contest the Lok Sabha polls using ‘black money’.

Both the BRS and the BJP are relying on money power and resorting to unethical practices in elections, he charged, seeking urgent steps to curb misuse of money in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.