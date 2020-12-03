Police prohibit victory rallies after GHMC poll results

Ban will be in force for 48 hours

Victory rallies by political parties after declaration of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election results, which would be declared on Friday, are prohibited by the police to effectively prevent any kind of gathering on the streets.

The victory rallies are prohibited for 48 hours after the counting day.

The police had already provided three-tier security of CRPF, City Armed Reserve Police and and City Civil police, at all strong rooms, where ballot boxes are stored.

Police said that more than 12,000 personnel will be deployed in all counting centres across three Commissionerates.

The counting centres are located in 15 places in Hyderabad, 10 in Cyberabad and six in Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that more than 7,000 police personnel will be deployed at 15 counting centres in their area.

He said that a three-tier security with personnel of Telangana State Special Police guarding the inner circle, City Armed Reserve Police at middle level and City Civil Police on the outer circle will be provided at the counting centres on Friday.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer will monitor the situation at each centre, while at some sensitive places, they have deployed Additional DCP rank officers.

“Each counting centre will have at least 200 personnel from TSSP and Law and Order, apart from officials of Special Branch, Task Force and Traffic,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said that people are not allowed to gather at least 200 metres from the strong rooms.

Earlier in the day, the Commissioner said that a case has been registered against some miscreants who were circulating a ‘fake news’ that 92 police officers were suspended in one day.

“This is wrong news. Please do not believe it. We are taking legal action against those spreading this fake news for vested interest,” he said.