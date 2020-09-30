Police patrol car runs over minor

A six-year-old boy on Wednesday was allegedly run over by a patrol car of the Mangalhat Police Station.

The incident took place near the Sitarambagh Y Junction and the victim has been identified as Harshavardhan, . son of one Srinivas, who works as a mechanic.

According to sources, the accident was reported around 2.30 p.m. when the driver of the police patrol vehicle, said to be a constable, was getting its tyres inflated. Meanwhile, the victim and his father were washing their hands after having a meal. The driver allegedly did not notice the boy and ran the car over him, which resulted in his death.

While the police are yet to name the driver, a case has been booked and an investigation is underway.