Hyderabad

Police patrol car runs over minor

A six-year-old boy on Wednesday was allegedly run over by a patrol car of the Mangalhat Police Station.

The incident took place near the Sitarambagh Y Junction and the victim has been identified as Harshavardhan, . son of one Srinivas, who works as a mechanic.

According to sources, the accident was reported around 2.30 p.m. when the driver of the police patrol vehicle, said to be a constable, was getting its tyres inflated. Meanwhile, the victim and his father were washing their hands after having a meal. The driver allegedly did not notice the boy and ran the car over him, which resulted in his death.

While the police are yet to name the driver, a case has been booked and an investigation is underway.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 10:15:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/police-patrol-car-runs-over-minor/article32735432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story