Hyderabad

Police on the roads to implement curfew

As per the instructions of the State government, night curfew is being implemented in the erstwhile Medak district. Check-posts were erected at Pothireddypalle and new bus stand in the district headquarters town of Sangareddy.

Collectors — A. Hrish (Medak) M. Hanumantha Rao (Sangareddy) and P. Venkatarami Reddy (Siddipet) — in separate releases have urged the public to cooperate with the administration in implementing night curfew. They have warned that action will be initiated against those violating orders. All the shops and establishments were directed to close by 8 p.m. In view of the curfew, the State Election Commission has reduced the timing of campaign. Candidates have to end the campaign by 8 p.m. Loudspeakers must not be used after 8 p.m.

Telangana
