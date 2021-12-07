Police officials suspended for torture of Dalit in Nalgonda

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath on Tuesday recommended suspension of two officials of Nalgonda Town-II police from service for torturing a Dalit man in custody.

The recommendation came after inquiry officer SP (DTC) Satish Chodagiri presented facts collected from various sources, including the victim and the doctor who treated him, and stated that the station police officers were guilty.

Mr. Ranganath, on Sunday, directed for the inquiry after posts and videos alleging police’s action went viral. He also stated that the victim, Royya Srinivas, was summoned to the police station on November 10 in connection with a cheating case filed against him on July 6.

Based on Mr. Ranganath’s recommendations, Hyderabad Range DIG V.B. Kamalasan Reddy passed orders placing sub-inspector D. Narsimhulu and constable SK. Nagulmeera on suspension.