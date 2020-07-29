Police bust two sex rackets in city

The Rachakonda police busted an inter-State, online trafficking sex racket and apprehended a person. Four persons were rescued.
According to the police, the accused Vamshi Reddy, a native of Guntur, is allegedly involved in organising the racket along with two others, who were identified as Anjali and Chinna, from Vijayawada. The duo are absconding. The accused allegedly forced women – who are from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal – into the flesh trade .
Police embarked on a decoy operation on Tuesday and arrested the accused. The trio formed a gang, with Anjali using her contacts to traffic the victims to Hyderabad. They were then kept in a rented room in Balkampet.
The accused then allegedly uploaded photos of the victims on social media sites where customers would contact them for sexual acts .
In a similar case, the West Zone Task Force of the Hyderabad City Police busted a sex racket in Banjara Hills Police Station limits and arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in organising it. Police rescued two victims. The accused in this case are Deepak Sharma (35), Sukram (25), Roshan Yadav (30), and Deepchand (26). Police said that Deepak and Sukram took on lease a flat in RR Residency in Paramount Colony and set up a brothel there. They were arrested based on a tip-off.
