PM Modi to visit Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad on November 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the vaccine manufacturing facility of Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) which is engaged in the manufacturing of vaccine for COVID-19, during a brief visit to Hyderabad on November 28.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to arrive at Hakimpet from Pune at 3.45 p.m. He will leave for the BBIL facility by road and arrive at the venue at 4.10 p.m.

After his visit of the facility and interaction with the scientists and others concerned, Mr. Modi will return to Hakimpet airport and fly to Delhi at 5.45 p.m.